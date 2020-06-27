Brian Francis Nuessen died of
natural causes at his home in Emporia
on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the
age of 57.
Brian was born on February 14,
1963 the son of Jerome A. and
Carolyn Sue (Robinson) Nuessen
of Olpe, Kansas. He was a gentle
soul who suffered many years of
neurological issues including seizures
resulting from a near fatal vehicle accident in 1987. Prior
to his accident he worked at IBP/Tyson in Emporia.
Brian enjoyed walks, fishing, playing pool and spending
time with family and friends.
Brian is survived by his father, Jerry, Olpe, KS;
brothers, Jeff (Connie) Nuessen, Emporia, KS, Joe (Kim)
Nuessen, Olpe, KS, and Roy (Nicky) Nuessen, Americus,
KS; sisters, Brenda Mears, Vicki (John) Sickler, and
JerriAnn Nuessen, all of Emporia, KS, and Susan Cline,
Wichita, KS. He is also survived by many nieces and
nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue
Nuessen and brother, Paul Nuessen.
Cremation is planned. Due to current health concerns
a private funeral mass will be held at the Saint Joseph
Catholic Church in Olpe, Kansas followed by inurnment
in the Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Olpe, KS.
Memorial is with the Emporia Friends of the Zoo,
with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett
Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences for the family may be sent online through
the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
