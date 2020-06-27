Brian Francis Nuessen

Brian Francis Nuessen died of

natural causes at his home in Emporia

on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the

age of 57.

Brian was born on February 14,

1963 the son of Jerome A. and

Carolyn Sue (Robinson) Nuessen

of Olpe, Kansas. He was a gentle

soul who suffered many years of

neurological issues including seizures

resulting from a near fatal vehicle accident in 1987. Prior

to his accident he worked at IBP/Tyson in Emporia.

Brian enjoyed walks, fishing, playing pool and spending

time with family and friends.

Brian is survived by his father, Jerry, Olpe, KS;

brothers, Jeff (Connie) Nuessen, Emporia, KS, Joe (Kim)

Nuessen, Olpe, KS, and Roy (Nicky) Nuessen, Americus,

KS; sisters, Brenda Mears, Vicki (John) Sickler, and

JerriAnn Nuessen, all of Emporia, KS, and Susan Cline,

Wichita, KS. He is also survived by many nieces and

nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue

Nuessen and brother, Paul Nuessen.

Cremation is planned. Due to current health concerns

a private funeral mass will be held at the Saint Joseph

Catholic Church in Olpe, Kansas followed by inurnment

in the Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Olpe, KS.

Memorial is with the Emporia Friends of the Zoo,

with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett

Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.

Condolences for the family may be sent online through

the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.

