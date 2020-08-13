Local kids eager to try out the new playground equipment at Madison City Park no longer have to wait.
The Madison Mommas celebrated the installation of three new pieces of equipment with a ribbon cutting, Thursday evening. The equipment includes an oval swing, an updated merry-go-round called a “Whirl-with-Me” and a track ride which will allow kids to zipline across a hanging track.
It was a long process that took a lot of hard work, planning and patience.
“Any time you dig into a project like this, it takes way longer than you think it will,” Danielle Albert said. “It was a lot of work.”
Albert said it took about three full days to built the equipment, not counting the time it took to let cement set and cure. Then, the group came back to install edging around the equipment — adhering to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission guidelines — and spread mulch.
“We had to wait on a semi-load of mulch to come in and then it took us couple days to build the borders around and mark up the ‘fall zones,’” she said.
The fall zone is the area that surrounds play ground equipment where surfacing must be installed to prevent injury. According to CPSC guidelines, the fall zone’s surfacing must extend beyond the equipment for a minimum of 6-feet.
Albert said the group even had to reinstall a section of border when they realized they had measured incorrectly, making the fall zone about two feet too short. Still, the payoff was worth it in the end.
“It was a lot of fun that first night when we were all finished,” she said. “All of our kids were here and they were all ready and waiting. They were all ready to play. It was a lot of fun that first time and we were all playing on it, too.”
Kristan Dean said investing in the park was important because it’s the heart of the city.
“It’s another place the kids can go and I think that they come down here and see the progress it feels like, ‘hey, things are happening,’ or ‘there is a place to go here,’” she said. “It’s important for them to have a place to go and be able to meet at the park and have a meeting park.”
“When you’re in a bigger town like Emporia there’s a lot of place you can go, like go skating or go to the movies,” Albert added. “Here, we just have the park. This is all they can do. The kids can come down here and they come down here and they go to the pool, they play basketball; this is the spot.”
With the new equipment located closer to the pool, Dean said it will be more convenient for parents bringing children in for swimming lessons. Instead of having to worry when children run off to the far end of the playground, now they have a closer area to play.
Dean said it will also be exciting for families who come to town for Madison Days.
“It’s going to be great when all of the families come with their kids,” Dean said. “With all this new equipment, they’ll be like, ‘Ooh, what’s that?’ It will be so great. It’s so exciting.”
When asked if there was an early favorite of the new playground equipment, opinions seemed to be split. Kids favored the Whirl-with-Me, though that makes their parents dizzy a lot quicker. The grownups like the swing.
“They put a swing like this up at the school this summer at the early learning center,” Elizabeth Kusmail said. “A comment was made that as soon as the kids would get off of it, the adults would want to get on there. It’s very adult-friendly.”
“You can get at least two adults on there and it will swing pretty high,” Albert added.
Dean agreed.
“When you start swinging, you get that upswing and whoa,” she said.
The group thanked the support of the Madison community for making the project possible, as well as the Emporia Community Foundation and Match Day donors.
The group would like to do more improvements to the park in the future, and Albert is already looking at the playground catalogs for new ideas. Future possibilities include exercise equipment for adults and a walking trail.
The next big item? Albert has her eye on a climbing wall — something that children have been requesting — but nothing is set in stone just yet.
To keep up to date on the Main Street Mommas, follow the group on Facebook @MainStreetMommas.
