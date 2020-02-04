Riverside Elementary School will be holding its annual chili cook-off on Friday.
The celebrity judges are some of Emporia's finest — Ed Owens and Lisa Sage from the Emporia Police Department; Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope and Emporia Fire Chief Jack Taylor.
The tasting begins at 11 a.m.
