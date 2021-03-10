Emporia State's Jake Barton was named the MIAA Baseball Pitcher of the Week presented by Mammoth Turf, Tuesday, after he tossed a one hit shutout at Northwest Missouri last Saturday.
Barton went the distance in the Hornets 10-0 win over the Bearcats in game one, allowing one hit while striking out nine and walking five. He took a no-hitter into the fourth before giving up a one-out double. He then struck out the next two Bearcats to end the inning. For the season the senior right hander is fifth in the MIAA with 25 strikeouts and ranks seventh with a 2.12 ERA.
The Hornets are back in action this weekend when they play host to Central Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.