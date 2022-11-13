A woman featured by Lyon County Crime Stoppers spent Sunday in the county jail, after she was captured.
Anna Titus, 38, was booked into jail Friday. She was wanted after her probation was revoked.
Titus pleaded guilty in April to possession of opiates, but court records indicate she skipped a sentencing hearing in July. Then Titus was sentenced to 18 months' probation in September.
But within a week of that sentencing hearing, prosecutors called for her probation to be revoked. Titus reportedly admitted using illegal drugs and alcohol.
A new court hearing for Titus has not been scheduled.
