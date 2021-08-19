The Lyon County Commission has no intention of implementing another countywide mask mandate with the recent surge in cases within the county.
During a public health report at their Thursday morning action session, the three commissioners agreed that they thought the public health order currently in place was sufficient.
“I’m of the belief that our public health order we have currently now is a good one and that it provides all the recommendations and everything that we have,” said Commission Chairman Rollie Martin. “It does not mandate any type of mask use, but it does recommend it.”
Commissioner Scott Briggs stated that he doubted the efficacy of another mask mandate given the tension in the community in regard to the issue.
“I think the reality we have is the people that will wear the masks will wear them voluntarily,” he said. “People will get the vaccine if they feel safe with it, if they want to protect their family. To me, I think we would cause more harm trying to mandate either one of those.”
Commissioner Doug Peck pointed out that individual businesses had the right to require masks and said that he has no issue with putting one on when he is asked.
“They have that right to mandate in their own premise there,” he said. “As far as us putting one on, I agree. I think we’d do more harm right now than good.”
County Counselor Marc Goodman said that, from his perspective as a prosecutor, a mask mandate was not something for which he could advocate.
“I cannot, as county attorney, endorse any mandate … with no ability to enforce,” he said. “I think that leads to a breakdown to the rule of law and I think it creates an authoritarianism that doesn’t exist in this country.”
The decision not to move forward with any new mandates came after Lyon County Public Health Officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga told the commissioners that she would recommend another countywide mask mandate.
“Because of the numbers that we have -- we’re totally in the red, far in the red zone -- I will push for a mask mandate,” Oyenuga said. “That is my best personal, medical judgment, but at the end of the day, the decision is yours.”
Oyenuga reported that Lyon County Public Health is “stretched extremely thin” and that on the hospital side, where she works primarily, the situation is “almost a nightmare.”
“There is an active shortage of nurses, so sometimes you have beds but you don’t have nurses to staff those beds, so you can’t take those patients in,” she said. “ … We’re really in a pinch where we have staff shortages and then we have an exponentially increasing number of cases, so it’s not a good place to be in, to be honest.”
Oyenuga reported that 14,872 Lyon County residents (52.4% of the eligible population) had been fully vaccinated, with 16,509 having received at least one dose. She said that public health is preparing for booster rollouts for people who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines -- which the CDC recommended be given out eight months after the individual received their second shot -- and that the process with that would operate similarly to the initial vaccine rollout earlier this year.
Oyenuga said that public health was still giving out vaccine doses but there had yet to be a noticeable upward trend recently.
“People that will get vaccinated have been vaccinated. We’re just hoping to get some people that were maybe on the fence or undecided about it or get people that were totally against getting vaccinated on board with getting vaccinated,” she said. “So I think at this point, it’s just a matter of keep reiterating the message.”
As far as breakthrough cases, Oyenuga reminded the commission that the vaccine does not mean that those who have received it will never contract COVID-19 and compared it to a seatbelt or birth control, which people still regularly use even though they aren’t 100% effective either.
“That’s how public health works,” she said. “Nothing is 100% guaranteed and vaccines are not exempt from this. You’re reducing your risk of death, hospitalization or grievous illness.”
She said that those who have received the vaccine and still contract COVID-19 tend to have mild symptoms, while nearly all the hospitalizations in Lyon County have been for unvaccinated people.
In other business, the commission passed a resolution to allow Lyon County voters the opportunity to decide on whether to extend a countywide 1% sales tax this november.
The sales tax was first adopted in 2008 for a term of three years and then again for 10 years in 2011. If passed in November, the sales tax would be implemented in 2022 and last for a period of 15 years, although it could be repealed by the commission at any time.
Martin spoke in favor of the 15-year term.
“For long-term financing and for different reasons, it could be valuable to have a 15-year [term],” he said.
The tax is applied to all purchases in Lyon County, including those made by travelers passing through the area. The revenue generated is split between the county and the cities within it according to their population and evaluation.
Goodman explained that the revenue from the sales tax can be used in a variety of ways.
“That sales tax can be used for capital improvements,” he said. “Obviously, ‘capital improvement’ is a broad term. It can relate to economic development, it can relate to equipment. It’s generally not salaries or anything like that. It’s outside of the budget that’s presented.”
Emporia Mayor Rob Gilligan explained that the sales tax revenue has been used for a variety of important infrastructure projects within the city over the years.
“The amount of money that we invest in road projects --including Highway 99 running through Emporia, Highway 50 running through Emporia, all of the streets, side streets and maintenance, over $14.5 million over the last 10 years -- has been funded entirely out of that countywide sales tax,” he said. “All of those projects would cease without the city commission either finding additional revenue through our other option, which is a mill levy, or we’d just have to stop those projects.
Commissioner Scott Briggs said that the smaller towns use the sales tax revenue for projects outside of their regular budget, such as road maintenance. Goodman said that the county has used it for equipment purchases such as police vehicles and jail upgrades.
Goodman also acknowledged that not extending the sales tax could have a significant impact on the services rendered by the county and its cities.
“I think the result if you didn’t have it would either be a curtailment of services or it would push your levy rate pretty high and certainly result in an increase, a huge budget increase,” he said.
Briggs pointed out that the extension would not be a tax increase, but would simply be a continuation of what the county has been doing for over a decade.
The commission also re-tabled a request to close a portion of Road 30 at intersection C until its Thursday, Sept. 2 session.
(6) comments
I hope the next time you vote for a county commissioner you remember that they did not reinstate a county mask mandate during this flare up of Covid cases. Not considering the full extent of public health should be a crime. Masks are known to decrease transmission rates by stopping a large percent of viral particles leaving the infected and/or asymptomatic person. Those who refuse to max are failing the Covid IQ test for reasons that are unscientific and undermine the health of others around them. Shame on you.You are willing to speak to your freedom of choice when you should be thinking of the common sense of safety for yourself and those around you. Vaccines are known to work and not all of them require the same level of immunity in the population (herd). Measles requires a 95% vaccination rate but Diphtheria only 30% in pre-schoolers and 70% in school aged children. Transmission of viruses depends on how they spread with Measles being airborne with large numbers of viruses and makes it very easy for virus particles to begin a new infection. Not so with the bacterial infection. Get vaccinated and max up.
Wah wah wah 😩 😩 I’ll remember and vote FOR them!
The Covid report posted today shows 1 active hospitalization in Lyon County. How is it that the hospital is overrun?
Simple, "Vax and mask if your care, don't if you don't."
So, a year ago I would have argued how your take is guilt-mongering and not helpful, but you libtards have been doing it for so long now that I’m going to own it. Sure, I don’t care. And your attempts to guilt me into feeling bad about my choices are just a waste of hot air.
I don't want to guilt you into feeling bad about your choices, Fear. I want to convince you and your fellow skeptics that public health is more important. I also want to convince you to argue the issues and not insult or call your neighbors and fellow citizens names.
I am a failure on both counts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.