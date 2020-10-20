Carol Lee Brown, 74, of Edmond, passed away on October 15, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1945 in Hobbs, NM to Margery and Ken Barb. Her family moved to Madison, KS when she was young and she graduated from Madison High School in 1963.
Carol started working for Nabisco in 1971 and was trained by one of the top sales reps in the Oklahoma City office named Delbert (Del) Brown. As coworkers, they both tragically lost their spouses five years apart. They ultimately began dating and were married in 1983. Carol and Del were avid bowlers and competed annually for many years in bowling tournaments across the country in addition to bowling in numerous leagues in the metro area. Carol’s career-high game was 290 and high series was 786.
Carol retired from Tealridge Assisted Living Center in 2019 after working there for 20 years. She cared deeply for the residents and they loved to stop by the front desk and visit with her on a regular basis.
Carol and Del hosted an annual fish fry for almost 30 years that was a huge hit for family and friends. Carol’s hushpuppies were legendary and equally famous was Del’s fried fish.
She is survived by her son, Travis Lane (Allyson); daughter, Kelly Messer (Brent); step-sons, Joe Brown, Jeff Brown (Laurie), Greg Brown (Kathy); brothers, Jon Barb (Deb) and Bill Barb (Diane); as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and loving friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, David Lane, father of Travis Lane; former husband, Mike Young, father of Kelly Messer; and husband of 37 years, Del Brown.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. also at Matthews Funeral Home and she will be laid to rest in Madison, KS. A celebration of life for Carol and Del will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Delbert Brown Memorial Youth Scholarship c/o Dicki
Ward at d.ward@oklahomabca.com.
