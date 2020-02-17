TAHLEQUAH, Okla. —
The Lady Hornets earned their fifth consecutive win on Saturday afternoon, remaining in front from the start of an 84-60 victory at Northeastern State.
An administrative technical at the start awarded ESU the game’s first point, though the Lady Hornets followed that with back-to-back 3-pointers from Mollie Mounsey and Tre’Zure Jobe in the game’s opening minute.
ESU stretched its lead to 20 before the end of the first half as the Lady Hornets were 7-of-16 (44 percent) from beyond the arc in the first half of play.
NSU hit a pair of threes early in the third to reduce its deficit to 16, but that is the closest the RiverHawks would get through the remainder of the game.
Jessica Wayne scored nine in the game, becoming the 31st Lady Hornet to score 1,000 career points. Mounsey recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds on the day, while Morgan Laudan (18) and Karsen Schultz (13) also scored in double figures.
ESU (19-5, 12-3) continues its road schedule this week as it plays Newman in Wichita on Thursday and then at Central Oklahoma on Saturday.
Hornet men fall short in roller-coaster ride with RiverHawks
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Emporia State men saw a nine-point lead vanish in the first half. But overcame a deficit of twice that in the second half.
It wasn’t enough, however, as the Hornets fell by a 69-67 margin at Northeastern State.
After neither team could muster an offensive attack in the opening five minutes (the two were a combined 1-for-17 shooting to start), the game saw swing-after-swing.
Justin Williams scored five straight for the Hornets as their first lead grew to 16-7 at the 10-minute mark. Just a scant few moments later, the RiverHawks completed their own 12-0 response to take back the lead.
ESU kept its deficit to one at halftime, but Northeastern opened the second half with a powerful surge, scoring 17 unanswered to all but put the game away.
The deficit was still 15 entering the game’s final 10 minutes, but the Hornets caught fire themselves, keeping afloat before rallying to take back their own lead in the game’s final two minutes.
NSU’s Kendrick Thompson hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to flip the scoreboard a final time as ESU’s game-tying shot was just askew.
Williams scored 18 to lead ESU, while Jumah’Ri Turner added 12, all coming in the second half.
ESU (10-14, 4-11) will play Newman in Wichita on Thursday.
Goodwin among Hornet standouts in Pittsburg PITTSBURG — The ESU indoor track and field squad recorded five provisional and two automatic qualifying marks on Saturday, as well as two school records at the Gorilla Classic.
Taysean Goodwin had the most notable performance of the meet, setting two school records with two automatic qualifying marks in the 400m and 4x400m relay and recording two provisional marks in the 60m dash. The senior ran 46.65 to win the men’s 400m in record fashion, breaking his own mark of 46.83 set at the 2018 NCAA Championships. His time is also an automatic qualifier and ranks second in the nation.
Brandon Rhone and Hayden Goodpaster both earned provisional qualifying marks in the 400m for the Hornets. Rhone ran a 47.87 to finish seventh while turning in the tenth best time in the nation this year and just second to Goodwin in school history. Goodpaster was clocked in 48.29 to rank fourth all-time at Emporia State and 20th in the nation this season.
Guy Ramos joined Goodwin, Rhone and Goodpaster in the record-setting 4x400m relay. The quartet ran 3:11.62 to break the school mark of 3:11.44 set by Parker Evans, Wyatt Sander, Luke Stenzel and Goodwin at the 2018 Gorilla Classic. It is an automatic qualifier and ranks third in the nation this season.
Goodwin also hit the provisional mark in the prelims and finals of the 60m. He ran 6.86 in the prelims and turned in a 6.80 to place fifth in the finals.
Travis Morrison had a top throw in the men’s shot put for the Hornets. His mark of 55-04.25 (16.87m) is a provisional qualifier that ranks fourth all-time at ESU.
Kaitlyn Karjala had the top individual finish for the Emporia State women on Saturday. She placed fifth with a time of 10:23.33 in the 3000m. Linnea Meier had a personal best of 2:17.85 in the 800m that currently ranks fifth in the MIAA this season.
ESU has just one weekend of competition left before the MIAA Championships. The Hornets are scheduled to send athletes to the Arkansas Qualifier on Friday, February 21 in Fayetteville, Ark. and the K-State Steve Miller Open on Saturday, February 22 in Manhattan.
Hornet baseball splits weekend in Denver
DENVER, Colo. — Emporia State batters managed just 10 hits while striking out 19 times as the Hornets lost both ends of Sunday’s doubleheader to split a four game series at Metro State. The Hornets fell 11-0 and 7-2 at the Regency Athletic Complex.
In the opener, the Roadrunners broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth when Cade Peter hit a 2-run home run. Metro added four in the bottom of the sixth to go up 6-0. The Roadrunners blew the game open with five runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Drew Repp gave up six runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings as he picked up his first loss of the season.
ESU got on the board first in the nightcap with a run in the top of the first. Blake Carroll walked and went to third on Cooper Minnick’s single. Sam Chaput gave the Hornets a 1-0 lead with an infield single.
Metro State got a 2-run homer from Dylan Nelson to highlight a four-run bottom of the first to take a 4-1 lead. Carroll got an RBI groundout in the top of the second to pull ESU within 4-2. Three straight singles in the bottom of the third led to another Metro State run and chased Hornet starter Jarrett Seaton. Nelson greeted reliever Alex Debey with a single to make it 6-2. Minnick threw out Owen Reynolds for the first out and after two more singles around a fielder’s choice loaded the bases, Debey got a groundout to end the inning with the bases loaded. Metro State added a run in the bottom of the sixth on a Zac Walsh sac fly for the final score of 7-2.
Chaput went two for four with an RBI while Carroll was one for three with a run and an RBI. Seaton allowed six runs in two innings on seven hits to take his first loss of the season.
The Hornet baseball team will make its home debut on Friday against No. 13 Augustana. First pitch of the home opener at Glennen Field in the Trusler Sports Complex is set for 7:00 p.m.
Hornet softball splits final day in Arkansas BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Emporia State split its final day of the Alvy Early Memorial Classic in Bentonville, Ark. on Sunday. The Hornets run-ruled Harding 9-1 before falling 5-4 to Southwest Baptist.
In a five-inning rout over Harding, Hannah Steeby had two home runs and five RBI. Sydney Righi went the distance in the circle allowing just one run on two hits.
Against Southwest Baptist, the Hornets scored twice in the second inning to tie up the score.
Steeby led off with a single and stole second prior to a triple by Gabby Biondo. Brittanie Shepherd followed with a bunt to bring home Biondo, tying the score.
The Bearcats answered back with a pair of runs again, but ESU found another answer in the sixth as Rachel Kauss singled, followed by a double by Jenna Spence. A wild pitch scored one and a sacrifice fly by Steeby scored Spence.
SBU plated a go-ahead run in the seventh, but ESU was unable to find one more response.
Biondo was two for three with a triple, a run scored and an RBI.
The Hornets will make their 2020 home debut on Friday against Minn.-Duluth at 2:00 p.m. as part of the ESU Five State Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.