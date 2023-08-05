ALMA — Music enthusiasts and nature lovers are invited to the Volland Store for a captivating concert at The Ruin on Friday, Sept. 22. Kelley Wade Hunt, joined by her acoustic quartet, promises an evening filled with soulful Americana, R&B, and Roots music that will resonate with audiences of all ages.
The concert 7:30 - 9 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., allowing attendees to soak in the picturesque surroundings and enjoy the artistic ambiance. To add to the experience, drinks by MHK Caravan Co., cuisine by Destination Burrito, and mouthwatering homemade ice cream by Flint Hills Pints will be available for purchase.
Volland encourages concert-goers to bring their own picnic to enjoy the lush outdoors, but kindly requests no outside alcohol or pets. Water will be provided throughout the evening to keep everyone refreshed.
To ensure comfort during the event, tables with seating will be available. For those who prefer a more laid-back experience, feel free to bring your lawn chairs to settle in under the starry skies of the Flint Hills.
Before or after the concert, visitors can explore the artistic offerings of Volland. Inside the gallery, the thought-provoking “Salt Works” exhibition by Allison Cekala awaits. Additionally, the Nature and Sculpture Trail outside features breathtaking artworks by Mark McHenry, perfectly complementing the natural beauty of the surroundings.
For those venturing into the Flint Hills, Volland recommends bringing a water bottle, insect repellent, and, most importantly, a friend to share in the magic of this remarkable event.
Come and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature and the magic of music at Volland’s unmissable concert event.
