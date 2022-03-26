When veterans returned from the Vietnam War they weren’t greeted with the support they deserved.
Now, the Emporia American Legion and organizations across the country are trying to change that, giving veterans a welcome home celebration in honor of their service on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a little known holiday which was declared fairly recently. U.S. Senators Pat Toomey, R-Pa. and Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., introduced legislation proposing National Vietnam War Veterans Day be recognized on March 29 as it is the anniversary of the withdrawal of military units from South Vietnam.
President Donald Trump signed the act into law on March 29, 2017, calling for U.S. flags to be flown each year on this date to honor everyone who served during the Vietnam War.
Emporia American Legion Vice Commander Clay Childs says many people still don’t know about National Vietnam War Veterans Day. He himself only became aware of the day recently, thanks to a Legion member spreading the word.
“As a vet myself, I was surprised I hadn’t heard more about it,” Childs said. “One of our Legion members went to the VA in Topeka and saw a flier about it. He asked if he could make a copy of it and brought it back and shared it with us.”
Once Childs learned of the date he was motivated to spread the word so others would know.
“The only way others will learn about the day and recognize these veterans is if we do something,” Childs said. “So I approached the other members and it was decided we would have a ‘Welcome Home’ event on that day.”
Childs says the event, scheduled for 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 29 at the Emporia American Legion, is themed like a “Welcome Home BBQ.” He says when veterans returned home they didn’t get the welcome home reception they deserved but they will this March 29.
The Emporia American Legion is inviting all veterans and particularly Vietnam Veterans to come to the “Welcome Home” event. Veterans and members will enjoy a free hot dog and draft beer or soft drink during the event, much like they should have enjoyed a hot dog and drink when they returned home from service.
“Our Vietnam Veterans deserve the recognition and a good welcome home, even if it is late in coming,” Childs said.
The American Legion regularly has scheduled events. For information on upcoming events, visit emporialegion.org or on Facebook at American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5.
