The number of active COVID-19 cases in the area increased to 82 as Lyon County Public Health reported 11 additional positives in its latest media update, Wednesday afternoon.
Three recoveries were also reported. Since March, the county has seen a total of 1,264 confirmed cases and 1,141 total recoveries with 40 deaths. No additional death certificates are currently pending confirmation by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Four active clusters have been identified in the community at this time, with a cluster attributed to "colleges and universities" accounting for three active cases, two active clusters in K-12 schools accounting for a total of four active cases and a cluster related to a recent area gathering accounting for six active cases.
Wednesday, the KDHE reported 3,369 new positives, 31 new deaths and 106 new hospitalizations since its Monday afternoon update, with nearly half of new positives attributed to weekend overflow.
Kansas has so far seen a total of 82,045 cases since March with 1,007 deaths. More than 3,700 Kansans remain hospitalized at this time.
