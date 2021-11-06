We’re just three weeks away from Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27. It’s hard to believe that the holiday countdown is already on. But with ongoing supply chain woes, fuel cost increases and a continuing worker shortage, we’d all do well to shop early and shop local.
Small Business Saturday was conceived in response to the economic recession in 2010, as a campaign to give greater exposure to small businesses and encourage Americans to shop locally during the holiday season. The ‘shop small’ counterpart to big business Black Friday and online Cyber Monday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving spotlights how important holiday shopping is to small local businesses. In 2011, President Obama reinforced the Senate resolution supporting Small Business Saturday.
So whether it’s your local grocery store, salon, service-based business, or retail establishments and restaurants, shop early and shop local in 2021. If it’s on their shelves, you can rest assured it will be under your tree.
Small Business Saturday sponsor American Express offers a full suite of free materials for businesses to utilize during their holiday season sales and marketing efforts. Visit the Shop Small Studio website at https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/studio/ to personalize and download publicity and marketing collateral for your own small business. Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Amy Little has an array of Small Business Saturday themed items for interested Chamber member businesses. You can reach her at 620-342-1600 or via email at alittle@emporiakschamber.org.
Please join us in welcoming our newest Chamber member Union Street Social. This trendy Midwest American bistro and classic cocktail bar is located in the heart of downtown Emporia at 225 East Sixth Ave. Peruse a menu or make a reservation on their website at https://www.unionstreetsocial.com/ or phone them at 620-208-6993.
It’s not too late to enter a float in the 43rd Annual Community Christmas Parade. The entry deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 12. The parade theme is “Cheer Up, Dude! It’s a Grinch Christmas!” The parade itself will commence at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, on Commercial Street between Sixth and Twelfth avenues. Find more details on the Chamber website at https://emporiakschamber.org/christmas-parade/.
Another favorite Chamber event is coming up soon: Business After Hours will be hosted by Kari’s Diamonds & Bridal at 1015 Industrial Road, Suite A, from 5 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. Business After Hours is an excellent opportunity to make new connections with fellow business professionals; support and learn about Chamber members; enjoy appetizers and beverages; and enter to win door prizes. A donation of $5 for Chamber members, their spouses and guests, and $8 for non-members will be requested at the door. End your day on a positive note in a relaxed and casual environment. Register online at https://members.emporiakschamber.org/events/Details/business-after-hours-kari-s-diamonds-and-bridal-343500?sourceTypeId=Website.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
