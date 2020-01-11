James "Jim" E. Tefelski Jan 11, 2020 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James “Jim” E. Tefelski of Emporia died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka. He was 69. A Celebration of Life scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2020 has been postponed and will rescheduled at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James E. Tefelski Stormont Vail Health Celebration Topeka Emporia Date Postpone × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Recent Comments Jimpeterson said: Is that what happened Thursday, no paper then, either Alfred said: I know the old Batman show. A fictitious campy show from the 60's (i.e. note there is no such person as Batman) I watch it every day with my s… SnowGypsy said: I was surprised too, but nine-"teen". I was expecting a juvenile. Good news is that he has been apprehended! SnowGypsy said: She is did not receive the flu shot, but according to my research, the flu vaccine chosen for this year did not match up with the strain of B … SnowGypsy said: I don't think we should be surprised that she supports her husband as any woman who can stand by and watch her husband in the news groping oth… aulani said: Doom and gloom over a move expecting most of us to make a few sacrifices. Wow! You sound like Trump did when he screamed about the horde cross… aulani said: A tax break? For that to be true, the break would have to last a long, long time. I agree with Aim High, "we should all have to sacrifice a li… Blueheeler said: Teenager ? Teenager ?!!!! He’s 19 !! Gary Lukert said: Hey! With all the Republicans in this State, we should already be overflowing with industry, all kinds of great jobs. REPUBLICANS RUN KANSAS. … Gary Lukert said: All of the Mass Shootings and Terrorist Acts since Trump STOLE the Office is all DONALD TRUMP'S FAULT! Trump revs up Hate every day! Events Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Shop Local 2019 Your holiday shopping guide for great local gift ideas. READ NOW Emporia Real Estate Guide Use the Emporia Real Estate Guide to find your new home. Read Now Sallie 2019 Emporia Living's Womens Edition READ NOW Emporia Living 2019 The premiere magazine dedicated to showcasing the lifestyles and interests of the Emporia area. READ NOW Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFriday and weekend weather closings and postponementsCharles Henry TerrySomething yummy this way comesTeenager arrested on charges of attempted robbery, assaultJ.L. LewisHappy and healthy: Emporia couple welcomes New Year babyDog Tag Pet Wash offers new place to polish pooches'Hard-working, good people'John Martin ScottWichita facing tough start to 2020 Images Videos CommentedPeople think impeachment means Trump no longer president (41)Sides already chosen (24)As impeachment moves to Senate, get ready for surprises (18)USD 253 updates hiring policy to include gender identity, sexual orientation (14)Excitement still to come? (7)Longbine, Schreiber react to bipartisan Medicaid expansion agreement (7)Wendy's Grand Opening is Wednesday (5)Money must go where it is intended (5)Five arrested in connection with drive-by shootings (4)Boeing announcement spells trouble for Kansas (3) Online Poll Emporia voters will be voting on a new school bond for USD 253. How do you feel about it? You voted: I am all for it no matter the tax increase I am for it with a small tax increase I am for it with no tax increase I am not in favor of it under any circumstances Vote View Results Back WAJK Tweets by @emporiagazette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.