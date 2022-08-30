Jeffry Larson calls himself “an Emporia kid.” Now at age 60, he’s taking one of the most respected adult titles in the area.
The veteran Lyon County District Judge will become Chief Judge of the Fifth Judicial District this weekend, with the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler.
“You can ask to be appointed, or they simply come to you,” Larson said Tuesday about the selection. “They called me.”
But he noted the transition had come up among the judges at the courthouse. Wheeler’s move to Senior Judge after 25 years as Chief Judge left a large opening.
“There had been some discussion with our district about who wanted to try to take the place of Judge Wheeler,” Larson said. “I don’t know if anyone stepped up and requested to do it.”
The decision became official with a phone call from Kansas Supreme Court Justice Melissa Standridge, who oversees the Fifth District.
Larson has served as a district judge for 15 years. Now he’ll have some extra duties.
“District judges do not have administrative responsibilities,” Larson explained. “The Chief Judge has oversight responsibility with regard to personnel, case assignments, things of that nature.”
Larson already had one extra role, chairing the state Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning.
Larson will continue to hear cases and deal with lawyers. In fact, he wishes some new lawyers would walk into his courtroom.
“We just need more attorneys in this town,” Larson said. “We’re really experiencing a problem right now with having a sufficient number of attorneys for court-appointed clients... whether it be in a criminal case or a child-in-need-of-care case.”
A prime example of that is Samuel Garcia, the accused killer of Emporia High School student Jesus Avila. He’s on his second Wichita defense attorney, because other suspects in the case have Lyon County lawyers representing them.
At this point, Larson believes the workload for Lyon County judges is not excessive.
“It’s been fairly steady,” he said. “There was a drop during the pandemic, but case filings are coming back up to what they were.”
But this summer has brought a new concern: security.
Some opponents of the U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion decision have staged protests outside justices’ homes. A man with a gun outside one justice’s home was arrested.
“On a local level, we feel pretty secure,” Larson commented about that. “We don’t have too many cases where the public takes a hard look, in terms of controversy. We’re pretty routine in what we do here.”
Larson admitted there are occasional cases where a letter or social media comment raises eyebrows. But in a small district the size of the Fifth, which includes Chase and Lyon Counties, judges can’t isolate themselves from the rest of the world.
“We all live in the community. We’ve all been here a long time,” Larson said. “I’m still on occasion involved with community organizations. It’s important to be part of the community, but also to be careful.”
Larson’s appointment as Chief Judge begins Sunday. It lasts for the remainder of Wheeler’s term. At the end of 2023, it could be renewed or rotated with other judges.
Wheeler’s replacement is up to Gov. Laura Kelly. She’s evaluating three finalists: Emporia School Board member Jeremy Dorsey, Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser.
“I think we should hear towards or after the first week of October,” Larson said. The governor’s 60-day clock for a selection began three weeks ago.
Larson knows a time of transition is ahead. He’s thankful that Wheeler still will appear at the courthouse from time to time.
“He’s made it clear that he’s available for any input I may ask,” Larson said. “I’m sure there will be some questions I have for him.”
