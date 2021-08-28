A police chase early Saturday morning ended with the arrest of an Emporia teenager.
At 12:27 a.m., a Lyon County Sheriff Deputy attempted to stop 18-year-old Isahi Soto for a traffic infraction in the 100 block of West 13th Avenue. Soto to yield and a pursuit ensued, reaching speeds of 45 miles per hour.
The vehicle was disabled at Oxford Drive and Morningside Drive.
Soto was identified, arrested and charged with Felony Flee and Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and numerous traffic infractions. Charges are pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.
The Emporia Police Department and Emporia State University Police assisted in the apprehension of Soto.
