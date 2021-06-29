Emporia State has named Erin Mykleby as its new associate athletic director and senior woman administrator.
Mykleby will begin her position in mid-July.
"It is such an exciting time to be at Emporia State University. I look forward to serving the talented student-athletes and experienced coaches and staff," said Mykleby. "I am committed to enhancing the student-athlete experience so that our students graduate as champions and proud alumni of Hornet Nation."
Mykleby comes to Emporia State from New Mexico State University, where she served as the assistant athletics director of development since 2019.
As the lead athletics liaison to the NMSU Foundation, she raised nearly $1.1 million in her two years in Las Cruces as well as providing administrative support to the Aggies' 16 athletic programs as a member of the senior staff.
"We are pleased to welcome Erin as she joins the Emporia State athletic family," said Emporia State athletic director Kent Weiser. "With her varied and diverse background across many levels of intercollegiate athletics, she will bring a new and exciting perspective to this important position within Hornet athletics."
Prior to New Mexico State, Mykleby was the athletics annual fund coordinator and executive director of the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund board at California State-Bakersfield.
She also served as the director of the Runner Varsity Club for CSUB alumni and assisted in developing the Scholar-Athlete Leadership Academy that featured high-level training and life skills exercises, as well as prominent guest speakers from the Bakersfield community and campus.
She began her professional career in athletics as the assistant athletics director for fundraising, marketing and community engagement at St. Leo University from 2015-18.
While there she oversaw fundraising, branding, marketing and in-game presentation for the 16 Lion athletic programs. She also directed the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and was the DiSC Facilitator for the NCAA Division II Sunshine State Conference.
While at St. Leo, she worked as an administrative consultant for Division II's Heartland Conference and the Red River Athletic Conference in the NAIA. In this role, she developed championships manuals and orchestrated conference schedules and coordinated travel arrangements for 10 teams.
The Bettendorf, Iowa, native swam collegiately at the University of Iowa and Division III Luther College. After graduation, she spent five months as the head high school swim coach and physical education teacher at the Antwerp International School in Belgium.
She returned to the U.S. and worked as a development/event management intern and learning specialist at Iowa while earning her master's degree. In this role she worked with donors, worked in event management, directed individual academic assistance appointments for student-athletes and developed customized support plans in conjunction with the academic coordinators.
She served as an intern with USA Track & Field in the summer of 2013 and as a graduate intern at the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) from 2014-15. Mykleby is an active committee member of the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association, Women Leaders in College Sports and the University of Iowa Sports Management Advisory Board.
Mykleby has a bachelor's degree in physical education from Luther College and a master's degree in sports management from the University of Iowa.
"I would like to thank Director of Athletics Kent Weiser and members of the search committee for entrusting me to help guide the Hornets to continued success," said Mykleby. "I would like to also thank all who have supported me throughout my career, especially [New Mexico State] Chancellor Dan Arvizu, Director of Athletics Mario Moccia, and the New Mexico State Aggies."
The Mykleby File
2019-21 New Mexico State
Assistant Athletic Director
2018-19 Cal. State-Bakersfield
Athletics Annual Fund Coordinator
2015-18 St. Leo's
Assistant Athletic Director
2014-15 NACDA
Graduate Intern
2013-14 University of Iowa
Development Intern/Learning Specialist
2013 USA Track & Field
Coaching Education Intern
2012 Antwerp International School
Head swim coach/PE teacher
Education
University of Iowa, MS in Sports Management 2014
Luther College, BS in Physical Education 2012
