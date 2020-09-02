Harry L. Stephens of Emporia died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was 78.
Harry was born on July 14, 1942 in Winfield, Kansas to John James and Nina E. Powers Stephens. He married Sharon Sue Helmer on May 29, 1966 in Augusta, Kansas. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Stephens of Emporia; son, James (Elizabeth) Stephens of Prairie Village; daughter, Rachel (James Stutsman) Stephens of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Matthew Stephens and Kyle Stutsman; twin brother, Larry Stephens of Winfield, and brother, Don Stephens of Severy. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roger Stephens.
A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Lawn Maplewood Cemetery in Emporia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of the following: the Harry L. & Sharon Sue Stephens Educational Fund/ESU Foundation; the Kansas Children’s Service League; or Hetlinger Developmental Services. Please send them in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
Harry grew up on a farm near Moline, Kansas, coming to Emporia in 1960 to attend Emporia State University (then KSTC), subsequently earning both bachelor and master’s degrees. He and Sharon met there, appropriately in genetics class. He was a leader in his fraternity, Sigma Tau Gamma, and was named to Blue Key. In 1963, he spent six months in Iran as an IFYE exchange student, living in rural villages throughout the country, sharing in his hosts’ work and culture, and connecting using rudimentary Farsi.
Upon graduation, Harry began his career in student services at ESU - a 38-year span interrupted only by his studies at University of Northern Colorado, where he earned his Ph.D in 1975. Harry held many different administrative positions, served on numerous campus committees and councils, and participated in professional organizations. Most importantly, his focus was always working with students. From 1976 to 1980, he was the Kansas delegate to the Higher Education Commission of the States.
In 1989, Harry was named Vice President for Student Affairs at ESU. Throughout his career, he was a passionate advocate for racial and gender diversity, equality, and inclusion. He was beloved by his colleagues and students, especially the men of Sigma Tau Gamma, for whom he served as an alumni advisor for decades (To these men, he is simply known as “Doc.”). Harry retired from ESU in 2004 but continued to serve the university as a Foundation Trustee. After retiring, Harry returned to farming and ranching with his brother Don.
In 2008, he received the Service Citation from ESU, and in 2015, for his contributions to ESU and the community, he was awarded the President’s Medallion for the Common Good. These two honors reflect the principles that guided his life.
Harry was dedicated to community service. He participated in 4-H in his youth and supported his children in their 4-H activities. He served as a leader in many community organizations, including the Emporia Human Relations Commission and the Humane Society of the Flint Hills. As treasurer of the Board of Directors, he was instrumental in the renovation of the historic Granada Theatre in downtown Emporia. More recently, he worked actively with the Kansas Children’s Service League, Hetlinger Developmental Services, and the Friends of the Flint Hills Community Health Center. He was a life-long Democrat, particularly active in local and state politics, and was honored to represent Emporia as a Kansas State Senator from 1999 to 2000. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
Harry was a dedicated family man. He was a wonderful husband who encouraged Sharon in her goals as a teacher, and she credits him for making their wonderful life together possible. To quote William Auden, “He was my North, my South, my East and West / My working week and my Sunday rest / My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song.”
He taught his children the importance of hard work and education and supported all of their extracurricular activities. He was the primary driver for family vacations, which took them to almost every part of the USA. In retirement, he and Sharon enjoyed traveling to Europe with friends, delighting equally in beautiful scenery and minor fiascos. He also enjoyed visiting his young grandsons, sharing with them his love of homemade ice cream.
Harry was a man of quiet, deep faith, who expressed that faith through his love and dedication to helping others. His faith is best encapsulated in the words from his favorite sermon from John Donne: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
