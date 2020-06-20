A steady stream of cars could be seen heading toward Americus Saturday, as eager shoppers checked out the annual city-wide yard sale. More than 22 households took part in the event, with sales sprouting up throughout the town. A variety of goods such as clothing, bikes, household items and even handmade bat houses were available for sale.

