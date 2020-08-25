Sherryl Diane VanEaton McKee passed to her eternal life in heaven on August 20, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1945 to Samuel VanEaton and Irene Kettleson VanEaton. She later moved with her father and stepmother Geraldine VanEaton to Adrian, MO where she spent her teenage years. She was united in marriage to Jerry Lee McKee on May 6, 1967 in Adrian, MO. To this union 4 children were born. She dedicated herself to loving and caring for her family. Her eldest son, Kelly Blain preceded her to heaven. She is survived by her son, Samuel Garland and wife Karey of Emporia; her daughter, Tracy Diane and husband Camden of Americus; and son, Jesse Littleton and wife Nicole of Americus. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Cami, Joshua, and JoAnna who preceded her to heaven, Phillip, Cheyenne, Shallyn, Ariel, Jacob, Josiah and Kassey, 13 great grandchildren: Jamee, Peyton, Sophia, Jorden, Jaxon, Kato, Maven, Molli, Maci, Zayden, Loki, Amayla and Aden; one sister, Betty Lewis and husband Jack of Butler, MO.
She was also preceded to heaven by her parents; two brothers, Charles and Donald VanEaton; brother, Leroy Schumacher and sister, Thelma Louise Wichman.
Services will be August 29, 2020 at 11am at the Americus Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at the Americus City Park. Cremation is planned.
Memorial contribution may be made in her name through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas, to Project Playscape ball field complex in Americus, KS.
Condolences for the family may be left online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.