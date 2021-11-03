A friend to anyone who ever met him, William “Bill” H. Hedges died Thursday, October 28, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Bill was born March 19, 1949 in Emporia, Kansas; eldest son of Robert and Helen (Olin) Hedges. Bill proudly served his country on the USS Midway for the Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his Honorable Discharge, Bill spent many years working for Santa Fe Railroad then continued his life of public service as a firefighter. He worked at the Fire Departments at the McConnell Air Force Base and Ft. Leavenworth, until retiring in 2003. Bill was a member of the First Christian Church in Emporia, Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion, and the Fire Fighters Union.
In 1970, Bill married Donna Layson in Olathe, Kansas then later divorced. Bill married Janet McMinn of Emporia on November 6, 1982. Bill is survived by his daughter, Tanya Mathieu and husband Rick; grandchildren, Ashton, Aidan, and Avery Mathieu of Olathe; sister, Mona McKernan and husband Ed; sister, Roberta Hedges and Bart Johnson; and brother, Jeff Hedges and wife Lesley, all of Emporia; nieces, Jamie Pollard, Kelly Roberts, and Erin Sirianni and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jan.
A longtime resident of Merriam, Bill had recently moved to Overland Park. Following their retirements, Bill and Jan enjoyed spending their winters in the company of friends and actively participating in the community events at Trophy Gardens in Alamo, Texas, where Bill served as a First Responder.
A memorial service is planned for 11:00 Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Emporia. The family will greet visitors prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by the US Navy, Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion at the Patio Garden in Memorial Lawn Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, the family invites you to raise a glass of Andre Peach Moscato from wherever you are in memory of Bill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. All funds received will be forwarded to the Andrew Caraway Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance for Olathe West High School students with a passion to become firefighters, and the St. Luke’s Hospital nurses, to whom Bill was well known for his cheerful, gregarious nature.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.