Crime Stoppers posted a second wanted man Friday. But Lyon County Detention Center records show he was back in custody Monday morning.
An Emporia man who skipped a sentencing hearing in Lyon County District Court last week was back before a judge Monday afternoon.
John Primeaux, 54, was wanted after failing to appear last Wednesday. Lyon County Crime Stoppers hustled him onto Facebook as a "Felon Friday" suspect. He was found that day.
“Police were dispatched to a residence in Emporia, where Primeaux was located and arrested,” Emporia Police Detective David Holmes said Monday. He offered no further details.
Primeaux pleaded guilty in late May to burglary and theft at the Emporia Recreation Center earlier this year.
He was arraigned again Monday afternoon, with a new sentencing hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.
