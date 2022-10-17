Shawn P. Gilligan, 36, died September 30, 2022, at his home in rural Chase County. He was born March 24, 1986, in Emporia, to Patrick B. and Jody (Lynn) Gilligan. Shawn attended Emporia High School and Flint Hills Technical College.
Shawn was a free spirited man whose favorite hobby was tinkering around with anything he could find. He was passionate about his family and loved spending time with them. Shawn was owner and operator of Potter Roofing, LLC.
On December 26, 2018, he married Amanda Herron in Emporia. They were together 10 years and shared almost 4 years of marriage.
Shawn is survived by: wife, Amanda of the home; sons, Brody Gilligan, Korbin Gilligan, Liam Briggeman; and 2 sisters.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Patrick Gilligan; mother and step-father, Jody and Jim Potter; and son, Colten Gilligan.
Cremation will take place.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. Family will greet friends after the service.
