Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 10:44 a.m.
DUI, 400 W. 6th Ave., 5:26 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 3600 W. 18th Ave., 5:52
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 7:50 p.m.
Monday
Traffic stop, 1100 W. 6th Ave., 12:08 a.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Animal at large, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 8:02 a.m.
Grass fire, 1400 KTA, Admire, 6:23 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Vehicle burglary, 1000 East St., 5:01 a.m.
Vehicle burglary, 1100 Union St., 6:13 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 1100 Union St., 9:38 a.m.
Forgery, 700 W. 6th Ave., 11:05 a.m.
Theft - late report, Emporia, 12:23 p.m.
Theft - late report, 400 Mechanic St., 2:28 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 1300 Merchant St., 10:27 p.m.
Courts
Quentin Dangelo, 520 Exchange St., MIC, Feb. 15
Zaeden Cochran, 2509 N 215th St., Colwich, MIC, Feb. 15
Omar Velazquez, 920 Mechanic St., possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Feb. 15
Jessica Cobb, 1102 Market St., DUI and one way violation, Feb. 16
Gary Stark, 109 Broadway St., Americus, theft over $25, Feb. 18
Paula Staples, 131 N. Adams St., Council Grove, leave scene/unattended vehicle and no proof of insurance, Feb. 18
Jenniger Ogleby, 2223 Road 290, improper lane change, Feb. 19
Forrest White, 1128 Congress St., theft of lost or mislaid property, Feb. 19
Damien Redick, 522 Arundel St., speeding and no proof of insurance, Feb. 19
Aylissa Norris, 502 Carter St., animal at large, Feb. 19
Melody Rodriguez, 2 Union St., speeding and no driver’s license, Feb. 20
Arevalo Maricruz, 647 Sunnyslope St., too fast for conditions, Feb. 20
Andres Garza-Cabral, 1858 N. Garland St., Wichita, speeding in school zone, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Feb. 20
Justin Mudd, 801 Watson St., theft under $25, Feb. 20
Bryan Zapata, 813 Whildin St., Apt. A, domestic battery, Feb. 20
Kolin Loewen, 813 Whildin St., Apt. A, domestic battery, possession or marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Feb. 20
Diaravanh Inthavongsa, 2905 Melrose Pl., driver’s license expired, Feb. 20
Nicholas Bayer, 1722 Road 170, speeding and no driver’s license, Feb. 20
Charles Tatman, 228 S. Cottonwood St., DUI, Feb. 20
Raquan Dorsey, 1118 Market St., criminal damage, Feb. 21
Hayden Morris, 1996 Road M, leave scene of injury accident and following too close, Feb. 21
Koreyn Wight, 405 W. 14th Ave., stop sign, Feb. 22
Brian Reyes, 201 Congress St., headlights and no proof of insurance, Feb. 22
Johnny Burris, 323 S. Mechanic St., pedestrian under the influence, Feb. 22
Vicente Osorio, 3627 W. 18th Ave., Apt. 1324, headlights and DUI, Feb. 24
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal Emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.