KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The final five minutes of the second quarter — mostly — is what the second women's semifinal of the MIAA Tournament came down to.
Second-seeded Emporia State finally shook loose Nebraska-Kearney, closing out the half with a 9-0 run in an eventual 61-52 victory.
"They give everybody a really good challenge," ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn said of Kearney. "I'm just proud of my players for being able to stick with it today. We just had (an evolving) game plan throughout the course of the game, just our rotations and our defense and what we're doing. Our players made some great adjustments during that whole process."
Through the first 15 minutes, the game saw seven lead changes as both teams largely swapped scores evenly. The Lopers held a 24-23 lead with fewer than four minutes remaining in the half when ESU started a 9-0 run, getting five straight points from senior Mollie Mounsey, a runner from Jessica Wayne and a pair of free throws from freshman post Jalyn Harris.
It was Harris' presence, perhaps more than any other, that created difficulties for the Lopers. She finished the afternoon with 23 minutes on the court, her most time in a game since November due to battling injuries through most of the season.
"She played just an outstanding game today," Wynn said. "I told her last week in practice that I felt like she was going to be somebody that's going to have a major impact for us here when we got in the MIAA Tournament ... that her presence was going to be needed and she really stepped up and delivered today."
Harris finished with a modest stuffing of the stat sheet, scoring nine points, grabbing nine rebounds, blocking three shots and securing a pair of steals.
"I just wanted to go in and really do what I felt could help my team the best," she said."Coming off an injury, it's been ... hard for me to bounce back to how I would like to play and I really want to focus on getting back the feel of the game and ... what I can do to help my team."
Emporia State stretched its lead to as many as 17 early in the fourth quarter, but as the Lopers saw their season drifting away, they fought back to within six entering the two-minute mark.
Wynn called a timeout to remind his team of what it needed to do.
"They were just more aggressive than us," he said of Kearney. "They were behind and trying to make a comeback and playing more aggressive. We got passive ... and we weren't matching their physicality."
ESU finished the game with seven free throws in 10 trips to the line over the final minute to secure the win and advance to the MIAA Tournament Championship Game for the eighth time in the last 10 years.
The last two seasons, however, have been the hole in that streak after ESU reached seven straight from 2011 to 2017. Only two players remain from the last Emporia State team to earn an MIAA Tournament Championship, as it capped five consecutive titles in 2017 when Laudan and Wayne were both freshmen.
"That was definitely one of my goals and our team goals coming into this year," Laudan said of reaching the tournament championship. "It's going to feel good, to be playing on Sunday.
"Hopefully, gonna go out like I came in, with a trophy."
Nebraska-Kearney 13 10 9 20 — 52
Emporia State 13 20 9 19 — 61
UNK (26-6): Carlson 2-9 0-0 4, Simental 3-12 0-0 9, Holt 3-5 0-5 6, Kirsch 2-5 0-0 5, Sanger 1-6 2-2 5, Backes 4-7 3-4 11, Dreckman 4-11 0-0 8, Law 0-2 1-2 1, Jansa 1-3 0-0 3.
Emporia State (24-6): Laudan 3-6 1-4 9, Handy 0-2 0-0 0, Jobe 3-9 5-8 11, Wayne 1-5 0-0 2, Mounsey 8-15 2-4 20, Sheats 0-3 0-0 0, Martin 2-6 3-4 8, Harris 3-5 2-2 9, Schultz 1-2 0-0 2, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0.
Three-pointers: UNK 6-21 (Simental 3-8, Kirsch 1-4, Sanger 1-4, Dreckman 0-1, Law 0-1, Jansa 1-3); ESU 6-22 (Laudan 2-5, Handy 0-1, Jobe 0-4, Wayne 0-2, Mounsey 2-7, Martin 1-2, Harris 0-1).
Rebounds: UNK 43 (Kirsch 9), ESU 35 (Harris 9); Assists: UNK 12 (Sanger 4), ESU 9 (Jobe 5).
Fouled Out: UNK- None, ESU- Laudan.
