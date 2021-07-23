SOS Inc. celebrated a record-breaking year at its SOS Strong wrap-up awards ceremony Wednesday evening.
“We blew it out of the water,” said SOS executive director Connie Cahoone. “Last year was a little over $40,000 and it was a record year.”
But in 2021, the SOS Strong campaign brought in $62,456.17, by far the most in its seven-year history.
“We’re excited about the funds that we received and the great community support,” Cahoone said. “We had a group of incredible gentlemen that went out and started talking to friends and telling people about SOS and the services we provide and they were able to share lots of stories then with us [Wednesday] night. It was amazing.”
Twenty men pledged to be SOS Strong Ambassadors and raised money through a variety of means, including emails, personal conversations and special events. But not only did they help financially support SOS, but they also had the opportunity to learn more about its mission, educate the public and hear stories from people whose lives have been affected by the organization.
Cahoone related one story shared at Wednesday night’s event in which a woman who had received services from SOS two decades ago had reached a point in her life where she was able to make a donation to give back to the organization that had helped her get to where she is now.
Cahoone said that the money raised from this year’s event will go to “fill in the gaps,” as the pandemic has caused some difficulty with funding.
“This year, we have a lot of grants that are down, and so in order to provide the services that we’re providing, we’re actually having to raise more money in order just to provide the same services we have in the past,” she said. “We actually even eliminated one position because the funding is down, so these funds will help us really be able to get out there and really make a difference in people’s lives.”
The SOS Strong campaign uses men as its ambassadors each year to highlight the upstanding men in the community.
“We have great men in our community and men often get the bad rap of being the batterer and that is not always the case,” Cahoone said. “We just want people to understand that we have a lot of great men out there. We have a lot of men that are totally against sexual assault and domestic violence. These are the good guys out there supporting our cause and it’s just nice to celebrate them.”
Now that the SOS Strong campaign has finished, Cahoone said that SOS will take a step back from any major activities.
“We’re hoping to get our building all the way finished and kind of just relax for a little bit and just take care of clients without adding anything extra right now,” she said. “It’ll be nice. It’ll be a nice change.”
