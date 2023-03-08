Donald Edward Houston, 97, of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, March 5, 2023 at his home.
Donald was born February 12, 1926 in Hardtner, Kansas the son of Homer Lee and Nellie (Sullivan) Houston, Sr. He served in the US Navy during WWII and as a Navy Medic with Marines during the Korean Conflict and was wounded in action. Donald worked as a radiological technologist at the Achenbach Memorial Hospital in Hardtner for 2 years then Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia from 1954 to 1988. He served 2 terms as Commander for the Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars, a member of Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion, 32nd degree member of the Emporia Masonic Lodge #12. A.F. & A.M., and a member of the Scottish Rite. Donald enjoyed family, fishing, hunting, and reading.
On May 31, 1952 Donald married Genella Goss at Alva, Oklahoma. She died December 8, 2001 in Emporia. He is survived by his son, Joseph E. Houston and wife Melinda of Emporia; daughter, Georgianna Widmer and husband Gaylord of Topeka, Kansas; grandchildren, Shana, Erin, Andrea, Jonathan and Patrick; and great-grandchildren, Breanna, Rebecca, Annabelle, Isabella, Brady, Tyson and Ava. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a brother, Homer Lee Houston, Jr.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and Angels Care for making his later years more comfortable. To his friends, family and acquaintances, Thank you for being part of his journey through life.
Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angel Care Hospice, Lowry-Funston Post #1980, VFW or the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Aline, Oklahoma. Donations may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.