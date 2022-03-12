Review by Terri Summey
“Sisters in Arms: A Novel of the Daring Black Women Who Served During World War II” by Kaia Alderson. William Morrow Paperbacks, August 2021. 978-0062964588. $16.99.
Last week, a story about the passage of the ‘Six Triple Eight’ Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021 caught my attention. Introduced by Senator Moran, this act provides well-deserved recognition for the accomplishments of the women in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion of the Women’s Army Corps. The “6888” was the only African American WAC unit to serve overseas during World War II. Living up to their motto of “No mail, low morale,” the women of the 6888 eliminated a backlog of mail in Europe bringing messages from home for service personnel and civilians near the end of WWII. Sisters in Arms is a fictional account of the “6888.”
Although both grew up in New York City, Grace Steel and Eliza Jones come from different worlds. As the first female officers in the United States Army and the first Black women to serve, they must find a way to overcome their differences and unite to help their unit be successful when everyone is expecting them to fail. A virtuoso on the piano, Grace has not been the same since the loss of her brother. After she stumbles during her piano audition at Julliard, Grace realizes her heart was not in it. On the way home, she joins the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps to honor her brother and do her part for the war effort. As a female reporter, Eliza is tired of being on the society beat. Unfortunately, the editor and owner of the newspaper, Eliza’s father, will not let her cover “meatier” stories. The last straw is seeing her father’s byline on her front-page story. At the urging of Mary McLeod Bethune, Eliza leaves behind the newspaper and signs up for the Army. Meeting for the first time on the way to basic training in Iowa, their initial impressions of each other are not positive. To be successful, the two women know that they must work together to overcome the racism and sexism they face in the Army. Both Grace and Eliza know that they need to help the women under their command be more perfect than anyone else with no room for error. Along the way, they meet new friends, face challenges, find love, and discover that they are more than friends. They are “Sisters in Arms”.
Discovering a picture of the unit marching in France on her Twitter feed inspired Alderson to research the unit. Alderson wrote her debut historical novel to help bring recognition to “hidden figures,” in American history. This novel provides a good introduction to the “6888” in a fictionalize account. To learn more about this amazing unit, look for the book When the Nation Was in Need: Blacks in the Women’s Army Corps During World War II by Martha Putney. Or look for the 2019 documentary, The SixTripleEight, https://lincolnpennyfilms.com/index.php/the-six-triple-eight/. For more information on Alderson, go to her website, https://www.kaiawrites.com/ or listen to the author on WW2 TV, https://youtu.be/XboND-0s0aU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.