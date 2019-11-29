EARSP meets
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 6, at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. The program will be “Holiday Music from EHS” presented by Sarah Bays, EHS Vocal Music Instructor. The greeters will be Jeanette Schmidt and Ellen Watts and the Thought of the Day will be given by Dee Schwinn.
The next volunteer workday at Pioneer Bluffs will be 1 - 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Volunteer tasks vary from physical to nonphysical activities. People of all talents and abilities are needed and appreciated.
Those interested in volunteering can just show up, or contact Executive Director Lynn Smith for more details at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org, or visit pioneerbluffs.org.
Courthouse closed
The Lyon County Courthouse will be closed today in observation of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Salvation Army Doubler Days
The schedule for Red Kettle Doubler Days, where kettle totals up to $1,000 will be doubled each Friday during the kettle season. Today is Kristi Wright of Wright CPA; BLI Rentals Dec. 6 and anonymous donors for Dec. 13 and 20.
Holiday Remembrance program
Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home’s 23rd Holiday Remembrance Program is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, 201 Cherry St., Cottonwood Falls. The program will conclude with a candle-lighting ceremony and refreshments.
Guests are encouraged to bring an ornament which symbolizes a hobby, occupation or their relationship to whomever they choose to honor, which will be placed on the Memory Tree. For additional information, call 620-273-6311, email bbafh@hotmail.com or stop by the funeral home.
Angel trees
The Salvation Army Angel Trees are available at the following locations: Walmart, Bluestem, ESU Memorial Union, Casey’s East, and ESB Financial starting Dec. 2. Angels can be selected to purchase gifts for children. Gifts may be returned to the location where the angel was selected or The Salvation Army office, 327 Constitution St., by Dec. 17.
Tags should be securely attached to the unwrapped gift to assure the selected child receives the gift. Families are available for adoption by calling the office at 620-342-3093. Groups or individuals may adopt a family and provide a meal and/ or gifts for the children.
George Wells fundraiser
There will be a fundraising auction for Emporian George Wells’ cancer treatments at 5 p.m. Saturday at Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St. There will be food and a raffle for a Henry 22 short lever-action rifle and an 870 Remington pump. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. There will also be a 50/50 raffle for $2 per ticket or three for $5. Call 620-794-0488 or 342-6947 for tickets or more information.
Holiday bazaar
The American Legion Post No. 5 Holiday Bazaar is 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at 2921 W. 12th Ave. Come for lunch served by the Legion Auxiliary and shop for your holiday gifts from more than 20 vendors.
Christmas Parade
The 42nd Annual Christmas Parade will be held on Tuesday.
Enjoy the Christmas Dedication starting at 6:30 p.m., in front of the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial. The Christmas Parade begins at 7 p.m. on Commercial, between Fourth and 12th Avenue.
Santa’s mailbox will be located outside the Emporia Area Chamber office the night of the parade. Then it will be at the Emporia Public Library, 110 E. 6th Ave. from December 4 - 18. All letters dropped off for Santa that include contact information (name and address) will receive a letter from Santa.
Home business/craft expo
First Christian Church is inviting vendors to its upcoming Home Business/Craft Expo from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the church, 202 E. 12th Ave.
Booth space (15-by-15) is available for $20 and can be reserved by Wednesday. Chairs and tables furnished, WiFi available. Call Janet Lostutter at 343-0337 with questions.
Breakfast with Santa
The Emporia Public Library will hold Breakfast with Santa from 9 - 11 a.m. Dec. 7. Activities include a continental breakfast, crafts and holiday music. Come and view the library’s storybook tree and Polar Express train.
Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Children’s Storytime Room and bring your camera. Each child will get a free book to take home.
Red Stocking Breakfast
Fight child abuse, promote healthy families in Lyon County and have an excellent all-one-can-eat breakfast 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at Emporia’s Pizza Ranch, 3000 W. 18th Ave.
Celebrities, auction items, great breakfast foods including biscuits, sausage, gravy, eggs and coffee-cake pizzas. $12 at tiny.cc/RSBtix or 340-0408; $15 at the door. Children 10 and younger are free! Support the Kansas Children’s Service League: kcsl.org.
