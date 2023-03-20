The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for parts of central and east-central Kansas Monday, with extremely high fire danger reported throughout the day.
The fire weather watch is in effect through 7 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the minimum relative humidity range is 23-34% and southwest winds will be sustained between 20-30 miles per hour with gusts to 40 mph.
Winds will create dangerous burning conditions and make fires difficult to contain. Burning should be delayed until weather conditions improve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.