Flint Hills Technical College’s full-time equivalent enrollment was 699 for the 2019 fall semester 20th day report released by the Kansas Board of Regents, an increase of 2.08 percent from 2018.
FHTC’s overall headcount was 1,514, up from 1,425 at the same time last year. FHTC’s headcount has increased 81.75 percent since 2014.
“We are very pleased with our enrollment numbers,” FHTC President Dean Hollenbeck. “It shows how important technical education is to our community, we’re looking forward to a great year.”
With three campuses in Emporia and an Automotive Training Center in Garnett, FHTC offers 20 programs of study in the areas of arts, health, information technology and industry technology. FHTC has a placement rate of 98 percent, of 206 contacted, 202 respondents are employed or continuing their education.
For more information about Flint Hills Technical College, please visit www.fhtc.edu
