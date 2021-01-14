Lyon County commissioners voted Thursday to extend the county’s existing requirements for mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and public gatherings under 45 individuals through March 11.
As with the county health order approved on Nov. 5, the updated order states, “any person in Lyon County shall cover their mouth and nose with a mask or other face covering when they are in the following situations: Inside, or in line to enter any indoor public space; obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings including but not limited to a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic or blood bank; waiting for or riding on public transportation or while in a taxi, private care service or ride-sharing vehicle; and while outdoors in public spaces and unable to maintain a 6-foot distance between individuals (not including individuals who reside together) with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.”
The order goes on to outline additional requirements for businesses and employees, stating “all businesses or organizations in Lyon County must require all employees, customers, visitors, members or members of the public to wear a mask or other face covering when: employees are working in any space visited by customers or members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time; employees are working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others; employees are working in or walking through common areas such as hallways, stairways, elevators and parking facilities; customers, members, visitors or members of the public are in a facility managed by the business or organization; and when employees are in any room or enclosed area where other people are present and are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.”
Again, the updated document does not list any legal punishments or fines for individuals who fail to meet mask requirements, also including the same exceptions for children five and under; persons with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability the prevents them from wearing face coverings; and all who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service (including eating and drinking).
“The definition of masks was changed to exclude plastic masks [and face coverings] … other than that, there’s no significant changes in this draft order,” said Assistant County Counselor Michael Halleran.
“If needed, any aspect of this health order could be changed [before the deadline],” added Commissioner Rollie Martin. “That’ll depend on what might happen the next few months. Hopefully, it’ll be trending the right direction. It’s the same thing we’ve been under for the last two months, but there could be change if things really improve.”
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Rescinded a motion made on Jan. 7 to purchase vehicles for the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office from Longbine Auto Plaza in the amount of $190,281.20.
^ Approved substitution bids from Traffic Control Services for two 2021 Silverado 1500 Crew cab 4x4 trucks in the amount of $64,980.
^ Approved the purchase of a Chevy Tahoe 4X4 from Longbine Auto Plaza in the amount of $38,831.
^ Approved the purchase of a Dodge Durango AWD Pursuit from Clint Bowyer Auto Supply in the amount of $31,501.
^ Approved the purchase of two AWD Dodge Chargers from TCS Inc. in the amount of $54,400.
^ Approved a quote from TCS Upfitting, Inc. for equipment to upgrades to two patrol cars in the amount of $24,613.24.
^ Approved a quote from Crane Solutions for a used 2010 Link Belt 80 Ton Crawler Crane in the amount of $366,920.
^ Approved a quote from Russ Bassett for the installation of five new furniture consoles and new flooring at the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center in the amount of $147,391.00. 911 funds will be used to purchase the consoles ($114,591).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.