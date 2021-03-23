Linda and Kermit Grother of Americus are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
The couple were married March 25, 1961.
Mr. Grother was a brakeman/conductor with the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad. He is retired. Mrs. Grother was a financial aid officer with Flint Hills Technical College. She is also retired.
The couple have four children: David of Americus; Matthew of Ozawkie; Nathan of Oskalooska; and Aaron of Lawrence.
A celebration for friends and relatives is being held Saturday, March 27.
Cards may be sent to the couple’s home address: 2764 Road E, Americus, KS 66835-9586.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.