State legislators expressed frustrations over the proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution that failed to make it to the ballot during the first Legislative Dialogue of the year at the Emporia State University Alumni Center Saturday morning.
Senator Jeff Longbine, 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber and 51st District Representative Ron Highland were the legislators on hand to discuss the issues and hear from constituents. All three said they were in favor of the amendment and were disappointed that the Kansas House of Representatives failed to secure a two-thirds majority — or 84 votes in the 125-member House — in support of placing the proposed amendment on the August primary election ballot.
The amendment, which was approved by the Senate Jan. 29, would overturn a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that declared access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights. Supporters held the House roll open for five hours so abortion opponents had time to work on reluctant lawmakers, but the four opposing voters did not change their votes.
Longbine, who is the Senate Vice President, said Friday's vote had already started having wide-reaching ramifications. Kansans For Life, an anti-abortion group that has previously said they would not get involved in Medicaid expansion, along with the four Catholic dioceses in Kansas, responded by moving aggressively to block a Medicaid expansion plan backed by Democrats and GOP moderates. Longbine said both Kansans for Life and the Catholic dioceses indicated they would again support Medicaid expansion should the amendment pass.
"What I'm most concerned about is some activity that took place on the Senate floor yesterday," Longbine said. "Yesterday afternoon after the vote was done, our senate president [Susan Wagle] went in without consultation from me or our majority leader and moved 11 House bills and two Senate bills from the calendar on general orders back to committee. In other words, she killed those 13 bills."
The bills, Longbine said, were all health care and Medicaid-related.
Longbine said there was a lot of work to do starting Monday, saying cooler heads must prevail in order to make progress on a compromise.
"What we need is emotions to calm down," he said. "We need people who are willing to come to the table to come and sit down and find solutions, not only for Medicaid expansion but a whole host of other issues that we're dealing with at the state level. When emotions run high and we're locked in place, nothing ever gets done. We need legislators who are willing to, in a rational and reasonable manner, discuss issues and find common ground."
Schreiber said he was disappointed by the vote, because he believes the people of Kansas should have the last say in who is making decisions about regulating abortion.
"People are really invested in it and that's why it was so important to me to get it out to the people to vote on," he said.
Schreiber said he the four dissenting Republicans were primarily concerned with moving the amendment question from the August primary election to November's general election.
"I talked to all four of them and they wanted to have that amendment out, but they felt it was more important to put it in the general than the primary," he said. "They were very steadfast in that."
Highland said Friday was a "sad day" for Kansas and he believed the four opposing votes could not be swayed — even if the vote was moved to November.
"That's the big unknown," he said. "From what the Senate is doing, what they are doing puts the brakes on what we are doing. I think cooler heads will prevail at one point — they always do. Whether there will be another attempt to do that bill or not? I don't know. One thing we do know on the House side is we'll never get those four votes. It's dead, and it's unfortunate, in my opinion. The people of Kansas are the ones who got hurt on this deal."
Other topics discussed during Saturday's dialogue included property taxes, energy rates and gun violence.
Longbine said he was grateful to the League of Women Voters and the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce's Government Matters Committee for facilitating the forum.
"I really enjoy these forums and I'm very grateful to the League of Women Voters and the Chamber for putting them on," he said. "It's an opportunity for us to tell the public what's going on, but more importantly it's an opportunity for the public to tell us what they are concerned about. The questions and the discussions before and after are very, very important to us, so we can understand the issues that are important to our constituents."
