The Lyon County Commission met Thursday morning to discuss emergency communications, community corrections, rezoning and public health.
Lyon County Public Health Administrator Renee Hively reported that registration for a vaccination clinic being held on Friday was nearly wrapped up and that they had received 600 doses for next week.
Hively also said that Lyon County Public Health had increased the capacity of its phone lines after being overwhelmed with calls to get on the waitlist earlier in the week.
“We have over probably close to 3,000 or 2,500 people that have called and got on the wait list, also through our Mailchimp, which is our mass notification system, is a way for them to register as well to offset some of the burden on our phone lines, so we’ve got a lot of response on that platform as well,” Hively said.
She reported that Lyon County Public Health had decided that higher education along with K-12 education would be a part of phase two and that Emporia State University was very grateful to hear that.
Hively stated that people who have contracted COVID-19 have 90 days of immunity to the virus after they have recovered, but that they can still get vaccinated prior the the completion of that 90-day period.
“Some people are choosing to wait that 90 days before they take the initial dose and others really want the vaccine and they’re doing it at soon as they feel better,” she said. “It’s really a personal preference. If you can wait the 90 days and then allow somebody else to get some protection, and then you get vaccinated, that would be a nice thing to do as well.”
911 Center
Roxanne Van Gundy, director of the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, requested that the commission pay annual fees as well as an extra expense due to the City of Emporia for the county's part of the computer-aided dispatch system it shares with the city. Commissioners clarified that these fees were paid from 911 funds and not with taxpayer dollars.
Van Gundy discussed new technologies in emergency communications, including text messaging with 911 dispatchers, which can be particularly useful for non-native English speakers.
“A lot of times we see where people who speak English as a second language, when they get into really intense situations, as their stress rings up, they can’t think of the English words,” Van Gundy said. “So now we have the ability [where] they could call us, they don’t have to hang up, and we could seamlessly move that conversation to text. We have 105 languages that we can start texting them on.”
Van Gundy said that people often think that they must hang up to text with the 911 dispatcher, but this isn’t the case. However, she added that the LCECC is starting to see more text messages come in.
“I would say we probably get about 25 texts a month,” she said. “We’ve had a couple of medical calls that have been done over text from 911, which has been really handy. We face a lot of struggle with language translation, so it’s really starting to work out.”
In 2022, Van Gundy expects that 911 video calling could be rolled out in Lyon County.
“If you called me right now, what would happen, when this gets turned on, is, say you were somewhere and you didn’t quite know where you were exactly and there was a fight going on in front of you, I could send you a link to your phone that says, ‘your local 911 center would like to access your outward-facing camera.' When you said ‘yes,' then that camera would turn on and I would see anything that you pointed your phone to,” Van Gundy said.
Callers would not see the 911 dispatcher on their phones, but the dispatcher would be able to gather supplemental information regarding the situation from what they can see on the video feed.
“I’m still a little on the fence on whether we’re going to go with that yet,” Van Gundy said. “I would like to see some more best practices put in place for the safety of this.”
Community Corrections
Steve Willis of Lyon County Community Corrections had planned to ask the commission to consider an agreement renewal with Casey Family Programs, but the other organization had not returned a contract for consideration by meeting time.
Instead, Willis gave the commission an update regarding operations at community corrections over the past year.
He reported that, while the agency is mostly grant-funded, there are some programs that the county pays for, such as its night-time surveillance program for individuals on probation.
“We collaborate with the police department and the sheriff’s department to go out into the community and check curfews, do home checks, searches and that kind of stuff to make sure that those who are on felony supervision are acting in accordance to their probation standards and the court-ordered things that they’re supposed to be doing,” Willis said.
Last year, the collaborative team met with 1,100 individuals on probation and that 155 people were in violation of their court orders at that time.
“The majority of those were curfew violations or alcohol and drug violations,” Willis said.
Willis also reported that Community Corrections has seen an overall downward trend in caseloads and attributed this mostly to the difficulties that COVID-19 has caused with providing face-to-face, community-based services.
“We’re looking forward to getting back into the office, getting people in there and having more impactful conversations, because that’s where we really do our work,” Willis said.
City of Emporia Zoning Director Joe Foster spoke in regard to rezoning 1800 Road G from agricultural use to industrial use. Foster said that he received no opposition prior to or during the public hearing on the issue.
The commission voted unanimously to pass the resolution to rezone the area in question.
