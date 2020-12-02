Several Lyon County property owners recently contacted The Emporia Gazette when they realized they had not yet received property tax statements.
According to the Lyon County Treasurer's web site, statements for real estate, personal property, 16-20M trucks, oil and gas and utility taxes are mailed as close to Nov. 1 as possible each year. Full or half tax payments are due by Dec. 20, or interest is added to the statements.
Because of this, the property owners were understandably concerned.
We reached out to Lyon County Treasurer Sharon Gaede to find out if statements had been mailed out, and when property owners should expect them.
Gaede confirmed a "delay" in getting statements to the mail this year, but said they began to arrive in mailboxes Wednesday.
"The deadline is still the same according to State Statute," she said in an email to The Gazette. "The tax totals due are listed on the Lyon County website under the Treasurer's department or they can call our office at 620-341-3255 and we will be glad to help."
To view or pay property taxes online, visit lyoncounty.org/index/government/elected-offices/treasurer.
