The Flint Hills Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Jones Park in Emporia.
Optimist Club member Stan Fowler said the group will hide 15,000 pieces of candy at the park, thanks to some help from co-sponsors Valu-Net Fiber. Once again, there will be five separate areas designated for the hunt for children of different ages and abilities.
Hunts are divided into ages 2 and under, 3 - 4, 5 - 7 and ages 8 - 9. A fifth site is reserved for children with disabilities.
“We set it up with signs giving the age groups, and usually there’s enough group members to direct traffic,” he said. “The most important thing is to arrive early.”
And by early, Fowler means at least 15 minutes ahead of the 10 a.m. start time. Limited parking is available at the park, and most participants will need to plan on a 10 - 15 minute walk to get to their hunt site.
But Fowler promises the walk is worth it.
“Everybody always has a good time,” he said. “We have a lot of people who are really happy and thank us. It’s a good change for us to truly just give back to the community that’s helped us with our fundraisers and the stuff that we have, between the Christmas tree sales and the Optimist All-Stars basketball game.”
Fowler said children should bring their own buckets to carry candy, too. And, make sure to take some time for photos with the Easter Bunny who will be onsite at the park as well.
The Flint Hills Optimist Club is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to area youth. The Flint Hills Optimist club sponsors a wide variety of youth activities in the greater Lyon County area.
