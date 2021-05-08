“How Beautiful We Were,” By Imbolo Mbue. Random House, N.Y., 2021. $28.
“Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again.” The opening sentence of Daphne du Maurier’s “Rebecca” is among the most recognizable in popular fiction, drawing the reader into a world that is gone, but still remembered.
The opening sentence of “How Beautiful We Were” evokes the same feeling. “We should have known the end was near” invites readers into a setting that may seem foreign at first, but soon becomes as familiar as the places and people we love.
Author Imbolo Mbue breathes life into Kosawa, a village beset by mistreatment from Big Oil, in the form of Pexton, a fictional company that operates in ways that are all too familiar to anyone who has followed the news over the past half century or more. The voices of a chorus of narrators tell the heartbreaking story of acid rain, dying villagers, malformed children, promises made, promises never kept.
The primary resident of contemporary Kosawa is Thula, a slight young woman who loves the village, its people and its history. She, like others of her generation, have been raised on the tales of their ancestors. They respect the traditions while looking toward life in a world they have not seen.
When they ask Pexton Drilling for help with the problems that are plaguing the village, the company responds by setting up a schedule of meetings, to hear their concerns and act on them. It doesn’t take the villagers long to realize that these meetings have no value and that they are hearing empty promises from the company men they call Round One, Sick One and Cute One.
“We hoped the men would look into our eyes and feel something for us,” Mbue’s narrator says. “We were children, like their children, and we wanted them to recognize that. If they did, It wasn’t apparent in their countenance. They’d come for Pexton, to keep its conscience clean; they hadn’t come for us.”
Thula leaves the village, traveling to America to attend school. She discovers the writings of revolutionary figures, sharing their words and her experiences with faraway Kosawa through a series of beautiful letters and philosophical dreams. She longs for the comfort and security of the village she loves, although it has — like Manderley — long vanished from reality. She urges peace, but the mood of the Children, her surviving contemporaries, is increasingly turning to violence as Pexton fails to keep its promises. As the opening sentence foretold, the story cannot end well.
But Mbue, a native of Cameroon, now living in New York, does not give her readers an ending without hope. The stories of Kosawa and its people live on in the stories that the Children, now elders, can tell the children. Through their voices, she tells them to us.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
