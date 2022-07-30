Kansans will head to the polls Tuesday for the Aug. 2 primary election, as well as to vote on a constitutional amendment regarding abortion rights.
Historically, primaries have low turnout. In fact, Secretary of State Scott Schwab is predicting just a 36% voter turnout overall. Schwab said his prediction is based on a number of factors including “historical turnout data, advance voting data, the number of registered voters in Kansas, and competitive races driving turnout.”
In a written release, Schwab said there have been 119,960 advance mail ballots sent to Kansas voters who had applied for a ballot. That’s less than the 314,788 ballots that went out in 2020, but more than the 51,211 in 2018.
”To date, 60,198 advance mail ballots have been returned to county election offices, compared to 159,012 in the 2020 primary election and 26,917 in the 2018 primary election,” Schwab said.
While primaries serve as a way for voters to choose their prospective party representatives, this year’s ballot includes a constitutional amendment which may drive more people to the polls.
The amendment, popularly referred to as the Value Them Both amendment, proposes changes to the Kansas Constitution to declare that there is no right to an abortion in the state. In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court held the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights protects a woman’s access to abortion.
A vote “yes” for the amendment “would affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion, and would reserve to the people of Kansas, through their elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion,” the ballot states.
A vote “no” will leave the constitution as written.
All registered voters, regardless of their party, are eligible to vote on the amendment. A simple majority will decide the outcome.
So, if you haven’t already submitted your advance ballot or voted early, make a plan to vote Tuesday. Polls are open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at your local polling sites.
To find out where you can vote, visit https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
