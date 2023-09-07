Patricia Alice Whitaker, 72, of Emporia, passed away September 4, 2023 at Holiday Resort in Emporia, Kansas.
Pat was born April 1, 1951 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Emporia, KS, the daughter of Thomas and Mary Frances (Finnerty) Whitaker. She attended Reading High School, graduating in 1970.
Pat worked as a laundry aid in motels and nursing facilities. For over 40 years she lived at Plumb Place in Emporia where she regularly took part in their activities and receptions. In 2013, Pat moved to Broadview Towers and then later, to Holiday Resort. She volunteered much of her time with the Salvation Army and worked with the Newman Hospital Auxiliary and Blood Mobile for over 10 years. She was a former member of Assumption Church in Reading, KS before its closing and was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Emporia, KS.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Mary Frances Whitaker; brother, Michael Whitaker; and sister-in-law, Cathy Whitaker.
Pat is survived by her two sisters, Mary Ann Livingston (husband, John) of Emporia, KS and Kathleen Whitaker of Lenexa, KS; brother, Harry Whitaker (wife, Darlene) of Reading, KS; nieces, Cheyann Whitaker, Kellie Whitaker, Kristen Stogdill, and Megan Whitaker; and nephews, Dakota Whitaker, Denver Whitaker, Joshua Livingston, Chris Livingston, and Kevin Whitaker.
Funeral Mass for Patricia will be held Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 27 Cottonwood St, Emporia, KS. Rosary will be held at 10:00 AM prior to mass. Committal will be held following services at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Salvation Army, sent c/o Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, PO Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.
Condolences may be expressed on Pat’s obituary page by visiting www.vanarsdalefs.com.
