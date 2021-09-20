The Emporia Gazette
JOPLIN, MO. — The Emporia State cross country team competed at the Southern Stampede on Saturday, with the men placing seventh out of 21 the women placing 18th out of 26.
Matthew Maki was the top Hornet finisher in the 8K men’s race, placing 13th out of 251 with time of 25:07.37. Rylan Brown ran 25:33.00 to place 26th overall. Connor Young was 42nd with a time of 26:01.46, followed by Justyn France in 80th at 26:45.54 and Calvin Morgan with a time of 26:47.80 to finish in 82nd place.
Jenna Ramsey’s personal best of 17:22.37 in the women’s 5K race earned her seventh out of 252. The next five Emporia State runners were all bunched within 35 seconds of each other. Hannah Showalter ran a 19:30.08 to place 121st, Irina Honc ran a 19:44.30 to place 144th and Sophia DeWitt ran a 19:45.28 to finish in 148th place. Kaitlyn Karjala ran 20:04.36 to finish 164th while Makenzie Tucker finished 166th in a time of 20:05.22 for the Hornets.
The Hornets will run at Jones Park in Emporia at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. It will be their only home meet of the season.
