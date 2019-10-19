Roudine Thomsen will celebrate her 90th birthday on Nov. 9. Her family invites friends to celebrate her birthday from 2 - 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Madison First United Methodist Church, 316 Sherman St., Madison.
The family requests no gifts, but cards may be sent to: Roudine Thomsen, Box 15, Lamont, Kansas 66855.
