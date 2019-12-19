Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Non-injury accident, Sutton Pl. and Stratford Dr., 8:57 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 400 Mechanic St., 2:28 p.m.
Fire - illegal burning, 700 Lincoln St., 6:07 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 600 Lincoln St., 10:16 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Medical - sick person, information redacted
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Burglary - late report, 2800 Melrose Pl., 3:20 p.m.
Theft - late report, 1000 Sylvan St., 5:27 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Burglary - late report, 800 Road 350, Allen, 10 a.m.
Courts
Rebecca C. Waggoner, 1028 Exchange St., No proof insurance, June 5
Gabrial M. Serrer, 2883 W. US Hwy. 50, Hamilton, Theft - shoplifting, Dec. 13
Raul A. Diaz III, 9 S. Rural St., Driving under the influence, Dec. 13
Javier A. Martinez, 629 Walnut St., Battery against LEO, Dec. 14
Dante L. McCaskel, 1533 Merchant St., Domestic Violence, Dec. 14
Russell P. Wilson, 1106 East St., Theft, pedestrian under the influence, Dec. 14
Keenan D. Barrett, 215 Rural St., Suspended driver’s license, no proof insurance, headlights required, obstruction, Dec. 14
Javier A. Martinez, 629 Walnut St., Driving under the influence, Dec. 14
Michael A. Shelby, 2810 Melrose Pl., Domestic battery, disorderly conduct, Dec. 14
Andrew Trujillo, 1109 Janice St., Possession of marijuana, possession drug paraphernalia, defective headlights, seatbelt, Dec. 14
Jennifer K. Ortiz, 1225 Sunnyslope St., Careless driving, expired tag, Dec. 15
Chanhwi Park, 1315 Merchant St., Stop stop, Dec. 16
Kathie C. Seastrom, 612 Walnut St., Cottonwood Falls, Criminal damage, Dec. 17
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
