The Emporia High School is offering supports to the student community following the death of Allison Hess, a 10th grade student.
Allison was the daughter of Kari and Eric Hess of Emporia.
"Earlier this evening we were made aware that Emporia High School has experienced the death of a current student, 10th grader Allison Hess," said USD 253 community relations manager Lyndel Landgren. "Our deepest sympathies go out to the Hess family during this difficult time. At the schools, we have implemented a plan for responding to this tragic event focused on helping our students and staff. Counselors will be available beginning tomorrow morning at EHS and through next week as needed for our staff and students. Basketball games for Friday evening have been canceled. Friday evening was also Senior Recognition for basketball, band, dance, and cheer student-athletes. A future date will be scheduled."
The following is an email that went out to USD 253 families:
"As you may be aware, Emporia High School has experienced the death of a current student, Allison Hess, a 10th grade student.
The students and staff will react in different ways to any death of one of our school family members. We should all expect and try to understand that there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what has occurred. The most important thing we can do is to be supportive and encourage the open expression of feelings.
At the schools, we have implemented a plan for responding to this tragic event focused on helping our students and their families do their best to continue regular learning and planned activities as soon as possible. This plan has evolved from the district's experience with death in the past and the advice of mental health professionals from the community. Our teachers and counselors have been briefed on our plans and have received guidelines for discussing death and reactions as a result. There will be additional support personnel available to students who need special attention. We will try to maintain as normal of a routine and structure as the situation allows. Basketball games for Friday evening have been canceled. Friday evening was also Senior Recognition for basketball, band, dance and cheer student athletes, a future date will be scheduled.
If you feel that your child or family needs some assistance, please contact us, and we will do everything we can to help you. Counselors will be available beginning 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday at EHS and as needed through next week at EMS and EHS.
If you or someone you know is in need of immediate mental health care please call Crosswinds (after hours) at 620-343-2626 or (during regular business hours) 620-343-2211.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - dial 988
Hours: Available 24 hours. Languages: English, Spanish
We know you will join us in our concern and sympathy for the families."
