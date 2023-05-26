The Emporia Police Department is warning locals about a fradulent company sending letters to people in the community.
According to a post on social media, EPD received a report from an unnamed local business "who received a letter from a fictitious company, TAX LIEN GROUP."
"The letter threatened to 'levy assets' if the business did not respond by a particular date," the post said.
Those who receive similar letters, emails, or phone calls, are urged to be cautious and suspicious of a scam. EPD says people should research to verify the validity of a company, and if in doubt, contact the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4225.
"Thank you to the local business for making us aware of this scam," they said.
