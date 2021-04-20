USD 253 Emporia Public Schools and USD 284 Chase County Public Schools are among the eight Kansas school districts to receive $320,000 in funding to replace old diesel school buses.
USD 253 has received $40,000 to replace two buses and USD 284 has received $20,000 to replace one bus. Diesel buses that are engine models 2006 and older qualified for $20,000 - $65,000 in funding per bus, depending on the type of fuel type for the replacement.
According to a written release from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the funding is being distributed to replace 16 older diesel school buses in districts around the state. The award is part of $10.5 million being distributed to 137 school bus fleets in 40 states, and will replaced 473 older buses.
The EPA said each district will receive rebates through the EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. In EPA Region 7’s four states, districts received $730,000 to replace 36 older diesel buses. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage, better protecting health and air quality in communities across the country.
"The rebates provide children with a safe and healthy way to get to school by upgrading older diesel engines in our nation’s school buses," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, EPA is equipping local school districts with cleaner-running buses, helping them along the route to healthier kids and communities.”
The 2020 Rebates are the first year in which EPA is offering additional funds for alt-fuel and electric bus replacements. This year, five fleets plan to replace 16 old diesel buses with electric buses.
“Reducing emissions will protect our children and youth from harmful pollutants that endanger their health and welfare,” said Acting EPA Region 7 Administrator Edward Chu. “The DERA program provides a building block for our many programs lowering and eliminating harmful gases and particulates from our environment.”
EPA has implemented standards to make newer diesel engines more than 90 percent cleaner, but many older diesel school buses are still operating. These older diesel engines emit large amounts of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, which are linked to instances of aggravated asthma, and other health effects or illnesses that can lead to missed days of work or school.
Since 2008, the DERA program has funded over 1,300 clean diesel projects across the country, reducing emissions in over 70,000 engines.
