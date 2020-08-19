Rose Mary Scheve Senn, 98, Emporia, Kansas, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Rose Mary Hohne was born near Olpe, Kansas on July 8, 1922, the daughter of Theodore and Elizabeth K. (Lutz) Hohne. She married Fred J. Scheve at Emporia, Kansas on September 19, 1946. He died July 3, 1980. She and Frederick N. Senn were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia, on July 31, 1982. He died May 23, 2007.
Rose Mary is survived by her children, Ted (Teyoni) Scheve, Camdenton, Missouri, Mary (Clint) King, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Roger (Jeri) Scheve, Emporia, Kansas; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands and brothers, Clarence and Theodore, Jr. Hohne.
A graduate of Neosho Rapids (Kansas) High School and Providence Hospital School of Nursing, she served in the United States Army in 1945 and 1946 as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps in orthopedic units, being a charge nurse for the final half of service. Following her military service she was a registered nurse at Saint Mary’s Hospital and the Medical Arts Clinic, both in Emporia, until her retirement. Rose Mary was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia. She enjoyed fishing, dancing, and playing cards.
Cremation is planned. Due to concerns associated with the current health situation, services for the family will remain private.
A memorial has been established with the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia. Contributions may be sent to the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website: www.robertsblue.com.
