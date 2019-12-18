Emporia Public Schools Board of Education Members heard an update from HTK Architects and McCownGordon Construction regarding upcoming district renovations during a brief special meeting Wednesday evening.
As part of the recently-passed bond issue, USD 253 plans to address major areas of need in all area public schools, including safety and security; additions and renovations to academic spaces; a new early childhood learning facility; up-to-date building systems; and projects to improve parking and traffic flow. While a construction schedule remains tentative at this time, involved parties expect the process to reach completion in early 2024.
HTK Architects Project Manager Zach Snethen said he was currently in the middle of forming a facilities and growth committee comprised of area stakeholders, community members, board of education members and school faculty. The goal, Snethens said, was to have a set group heading into 2020, preferably by the conclusion of the Jan. 8 board meeting.
“We really believe it beneficial to have that makeup where [board of education] members and building staff can directly participate in the process …” Snethen said. “Every time we meet we’ll be speaking about design schedules … we’ll set a schedule that will have those times blocked out.”
Upon suggestion of the board, Snethen said he would also look at involving students in the decision-making process as much as possible.
“I think both our firms really recognize the opportunities we have with working in educational environments and getting kids excited about what we do,” Snethen said. “Projects like these — especially long-lasting ones — are an excellent opportunity to share with students and get them excited about fields of design and construction.”
McCownGordon Representative Eric Woltje added that one of his company’s biggest priorities — besides transparency and cost management — was to ensure upcoming projects did not disrupt the day-to-day functions and schedules of school buildings, their staff and students.
“A good point that has caught our attention throughout this process has been looking at how we can minimize the impact of these projects on teachers and students ...” Woltje said. “We could start at the middle school first, but ultimately that’s going to be something that’s up to you all and to the committee.
“If you really think about it though, those middle schoolers could potentially spend one or two years in a building undergoing construction and then graduate to the high school where we again might be gearing up for construction ... We really looked at those aspects of it all, and those are the things we’ll need to be mindful of moving forward.”
