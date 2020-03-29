Emporia Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Case released a statement Sunday afternoon as the school prepares to embark on a new journey.
Online learning begins Monday, ad Case believes the district, its students and its guardians are ready to take on the challenge.
Below is his statement:
"Tomorrow, Monday, March 30 begins a new day, a new week and ultimately another version of the new normal. Tomorrow we are ALL being asked to embrace something new:
"● Students — you are beginning a new learning journey that will look much different than what you experienced a short two weeks ago;
● Parents — you are being asked to juggle child care, schooling, working at home and most likely many other challenges in your life;
● Community and Businesses — you have adapted to community restrictions, changing employee needs, short supplies of products, increased technology expectations and changing routine processes to something unfamiliar, but necessary;
● USD 253 Staff — you have been asked to take a familiar, known model, whether it be how we communicate, how we clean, how we provide meals, how we interact, or ultimately how we deliver educational learning opportunities for our students, and change, further develop, and adapt it to meet the current needs of our students and families.
"On any given day, we would simply say none of the above is possible. On any given day, we would not attempt to undertake such an enormous challenge, yet we have willingly not only accepted the challenge, but we have accepted it with a positive attitude, a growth mindset and with a #WeCanDoThis, #We’veGotThis, #EmporiaProud, and #EmporiaStrong approach. . . Because that is what Emporian’s do!
"We are all in some state of uncertainty as I speak with you today. I imagine that we are all experiencing some form of anxiety, uneasiness or hesitancy as we begin each and every day, not knowing what kind of impact COVID-19 is going to have on us today.
"The one thing that I, along with the USD 253 staff want you to know, is that we are here for our students, our community and our USD 253 Family. I have been, and continue to be, extremely proud of the ongoing positive response to this challenging situation.
"Know that we are ALL in this together. If we can help in any way, please feel free to contact me or a member of the USD 253 staff and we will do everything within our power to assist. Please join us in beginning the week of March 30 with a positive mindset, a willingness to learn and an attitude of grace."
