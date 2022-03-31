Less than 50 tickets remain for the 20th annual Flint Hills Technical College Foundation benefit gala and auction.
The gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 22, at White Auditorium.
"We had actually opened up 50 more tickets to try and accommodate more guests," said vice president of advancement Michael Crouch. "As we sit right now, there's probably 45 of those tickets left. We're probably going to sell out very quickly; I would venture to guess within days."
The event is a major fundraising for FHTC programs and student scholarships and also celebrates the success of the school's alumni.
Crouch said it's always a great evening.
"It really is a lot of fun," he said. "We'll have a live and silent auction, we'll have an open bar. We have our dinner, which is put on by our culinary arts program at FHTC. It's always one of the highlights of the evening."
Crouch said there will be some "memorable moments" throughout the night as well.
Those interested in attending should purchase tickets sooner rather than later. You can do so online at www.fhtc.edu/foundation or by calling 620-341-1380.
"We're just extremely grateful for the community support and the folks that understand the importance of technical education — and the willingness to support our students," Crouch added. "We're excited for a fun night."
