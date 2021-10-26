Emporia State University has canceled Thursday's Park and Treat Halloween event at Wilson Park.
The cancelation was in response to the weather forecast that day.
Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: October 26, 2021 @ 10:02 pm
